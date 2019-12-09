Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Development, Market Trends, Leading Manufacturers, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

About Bone Graft Substitutes Market:

Bone grafting is a surgical procedure that involves replacement of missing bone with bone from another part of the patients body, or an artificial or natural substitute. Bone grafting is feasible because bony tissue has the ability to regrow. As natural bone grows, it replaces the graft completely, resulting in a completely integrated region of new bone. It is seen in prosthodontic procedures, such as dental implants and denture fabrication, where minimal amount of bone needs to be replaced.

Ideal bone graft substitute should be biocompatible, bioresorbable,osteoconductive,osteoinductive, structurally similar to bone ,easy to use and cost effective. Graft substitutes for autologous bone are an appealing alternative. Substitutes include allograft, mineral composites, ceramics, mineral cements, bioactive glass, proteins, and growth factors.

The use and availability of these products has expanded exponentially. The large number of alternatives available and the relative lack of quality information regarding their indications and effectiveness leave the surgeon desiring to use the products with a daunting task. This article provides the surgeon with an overview of the basic concepts of bone grafting and discusses the most commonly used bone-graft substitutes and their potential indications.

In 2019, the market size of Bone Graft Substitutes is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bone Graft Substitutes.

Top manufacturers/players:

Sunstar

Geistlich

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Aimedic MMT

DENTSPLY

DePuy Synthes

Straumann Bone Graft Substitutes Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. The Bone Graft Substitutes Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Bone Graft Substitutes Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail. Bone Graft Substitutes Market Segment by Types:

Allografts

Synthetics

Xenografts

Orthopedic Stem Cell Products Bone Graft Substitutes Market Segment by Applications:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market covering all important parameters.

