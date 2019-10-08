Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 Market Challenges, Trends, Industry Size, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Forecasts By 2025

Global “Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 Market” provides complete attention on major industry drivers, opportunities, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analyzed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, segment by type and segment by applications and the actual process of the whole Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 industry.

Bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) are naturally occurring proteins found in the human body. This family of proteins is involved in a myriad of cellular responses. Certain BMPs are osteoinductiveone of the three main categories of bone graftsand play an active role in bone formation and maintenance.The classification of Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 includes sponge and gel types, and the proportion of sponge in 2016 is about 99%, and the proportion will be in decreasing trend from 2017 to 2022.Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 is widely used in spinal fusion, trauma surgery, oral maxillofacial surgery and reconstructive. The most proportion of Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 is used in spinal fusion, and the consumption proportion is about 62% in 2016.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 70% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.Market competition is concentrated. Medtronic and Cellumed are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.The global Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) 2 market was 390 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% between 2019 and 2025.

