BOPP Synthetic Paper Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

Short Details of BOPP Synthetic Paper Market Report – BOPP Synthetic Paper is Biaxial Oriented Polypropylene Synthetic Paper. There are two type of Synthetic Paper: BOPP and HDPE. Synthetic paper, from its early development and historical evolution, has typically been manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its primary material. Naturally, this has given it characteristics similar to those of plastic film, but its appearance is remarkably similar to that of regular paper made from wood pulp. In addition, many synthetic papers have properties similar to those of regular paper.

Asia region is the largest supplier of BOPP Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 53.2% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying production market share about 41.3% in 2016.

Market competition is intense. Yupo, Nan Ya Plastics are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for BOPP Synthetic Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the BOPP Synthetic Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Coated Synthetic Paper

Uncoated Synthetic Paper By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Label