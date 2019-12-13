Boron Carbide Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global "Boron Carbide Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Boron Carbide industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used.

Boron Carbide Market Analysis:

Boron carbide (chemical formula approximately B4C) is an extremely hard boronâcarbon ceramic, and covalent material used in tank armor, bulletproof vests, engine sabotage powders, as well as numerous industrial applications. With a Vickers Hardness of >30 GPa, it is one of the hardest known materials, behind cubic boron nitride and diamond.

On the basis of product type, the global boron carbide market can be divided into several sectionsluding powder, grains and paste. And powder segement dominates the market and is estimated to hold a 57% market share.

The global Boron Carbide market was valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Boron Carbide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boron Carbide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Some Major Players of Boron Carbide Market Are:

3M

ABSCO Limited

Advanced Abrasives Corporation

American Elements

Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt.

China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide

Ltd

Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group

Ltd (Dalian Jinma Group)

Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive

Boron Carbide Market Segmentation by Types:

Powder

Grains

Paste

Boron Carbide Market Segmentation by Applications:

Abrasives

Nozzles

Armour/Nuclear

Other

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

