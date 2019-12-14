Boron Nitride Coatings Market 2020 Global Industry Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Boron Nitride Coatings Market” is a detailed research that provides a selected combination of skillful market status. This report offers market share, size, applications, growth, and top key players. The research shows changing trends of market as well as the size of each separate segment in this market.

The global Boron Nitride Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Boron Nitride Coatings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Boron nitride coating is a white, tasteless, and silty liquid. It is an inert, inorganic, high-temperature lubricating material. It does not bind or soak molten metal, therefore, it can be used to protect and melt the surfaces of aluminum, magnesium, zinc alloys and refractory or ceramic vessels that have direct contact with the molten slag, thus extending the service life of such vessels. Boron nitride coatings are usually composed of boron nitride, water and a small number of other additives, and can be completely soluble in water. As a result of this property, boron nitride coatings are widely used in aluminum, magnesium, zinc alloy casting, gravity low-pressure casting, forging, powder metallurgy, and other fields. It is usually painted on the surface of the flow trough, casting table lining, distribution flow trough, filter box, transfer plate, skimmer, casting nozzle material, pouring ladle, etc. This will protect the mold from corrosion and thus extend the service life of the refractory, but also in the production process, to prevent fine impurities from penetrating into the liquid metal, resulting in secondary pollution, and thus greatly improve product quality. And boron nitride coating technology in the high-temperature environment also has excellent lubrication and oxidation resistance, non-stick, anti-jamming and metal or graphite corrosion oxidation and other properties. Moreover, it can be used not only to protect refractory but also to resist corrosion and sticking.Global Boron Nitride Coatings market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Boron Nitride Coatings.This report researches the worldwide Boron Nitride Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.This study categorizes the global Boron Nitride Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, and Other Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Global Boron Nitride Coatings in these regions.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Electrical Insulation

Industrial Lubricants

Thermal Spray

Other

Application of Boron Nitride Coatings Market:

Momentive Performance Materials

IKV LUBRICANTS

Saint-Gobain

Final Advanced Materials

Insulcon

ZYP Coatings

Henze BNP

Aremco

Precision Ceramics

Shenzhen Boronide Material Technology

Miller-Stephenson Chemical

ZIRCAR Ceramics

Eredi Scabini

IMS Insulation

Types of Boron Nitride Coatings Market:

Water-borne Coating

Solvent Coating

This research report categorizes the global Boron Nitride Coatings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Boron Nitride Coatings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Key Benefits:

Boron Nitride Coatings market report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global petroleum coke market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments for the period 2020 to 2025.

Strategies adopted by leading manufacturers and distributors of petroleum coke helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

To study and analyze the global Boron Nitride Coatings market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Boron Nitride Coatings market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Boron Nitride Coatings companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Boron Nitride Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Important Questions Answered in Boron Nitride Coatings Market Report: –

What is the global market size for Boron Nitride Coatings?

How are the Boron Nitride Coatings markets divided into different kinds of products?

Are the markets growing or decreasing?

What is the Boron Nitride Coatings market size in different countries around the world?

How are different product groups developing?

