Boron Trichloride Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

Global Boron Trichloride Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Boron Trichloride Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Boron Trichloride industry.

Geographically, Boron Trichloride Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Boron Trichloride including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Boron Trichloride Market Repot:

American Gas Group

Air Products

Praxair

Tronox

Matheson

Air Liquide

About Boron Trichloride: Boron trichloride is the inorganic compound with the formula BCl3. This colorless gas is a valuable reagent in organic synthesis.Boron trichloride is a highly reactive, corrosive gas that distributors who provide gases to the electronics, pharmaceutical and electronic industries may find increasing demand for as its uses multiply. Boron Trichloride Industry report begins with a basic Boron Trichloride market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Boron Trichloride Market Types:

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

Others Boron Trichloride Market Applications:

Semiconductor Industry for Plasma Etching

Gas for CVD

Raw Material for Boron Nitride (BN)

Raw Material for Pharmaceutical And Agrochemicals

Raw Material for Catalysts

First, the global boron trichloride industry is relatively concentrated. Due to the high barriers, (technical barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of boron trichloride are mainly in United States, Europe, Japan and China.

The global production of boron trichloride increases from 4240.8 MT in 2010 to 5643.8 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.89 %. Air Products (Europe and United States) is the world leader, Ube Industries is the leader in Japan, and Ruihe is the leader in China.

Second, The United States production of boron trichloride increases from 1559.5 MT in 2010 to 1975.0 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 4.84 %. American Gas Group is the United States leader, which holds 27.71% production share of the United States in 2015. Air Products is the United States second largest manufacturer, which holds 25.43% production share of the United States in 2015.

The worldwide market for Boron Trichloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.