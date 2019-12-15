 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Borosilicate Glass Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Borosilicate Glass

GlobalBorosilicate Glass Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Borosilicate Glass market size.

About Borosilicate Glass:

Borosilicate glass is a type of glass with the main glass-forming constituents of silica and boron trioxide. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of ampoule bottle, etc.

Top Key Players of Borosilicate Glass Market:

  • Schott
  • Corning
  • Kavalier
  • Duran
  • Nipro
  • De Dietrich
  • NEG
  • Hilgenberg GmbH
  • JSG
  • Borosil
  • Northstar Glassworks
  • Asahi Glass
  • Linuo
  • Yaohui Group
  • Micoe
  • Tianxu
  • Haoji
  • Sichuang Shubo
  • Tianyuan
  • Aijia Glass
  • Yao Guo
  • Yuanshen Group
  • Four Stars Glass
  • Yong Xin

    Major Types covered in the Borosilicate Glass Market report are:

  • High Borosilicate Glass
  • Medium Borosilicate Glass

    Major Applications covered in the Borosilicate Glass Market report are:

  • Solar panels
  • Pharmaceutical packaging material
  • Laboratory glassware
  • Heat resistant glass cookware
  • Heat resistant glass panels
  • Other

    Scope of Borosilicate Glass Market:

  • Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.
  • The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Borosilicate Glass. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Borosilicate Glass market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
  • All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report.
  • The worldwide market for Borosilicate Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1360 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Borosilicate Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Borosilicate Glass product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Borosilicate Glass, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Borosilicate Glass in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Borosilicate Glass competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Borosilicate Glass breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Borosilicate Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Borosilicate Glass sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Borosilicate Glass Market Report pages: 135

    1 Borosilicate Glass Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Borosilicate Glass by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Borosilicate Glass Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Borosilicate Glass Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Borosilicate Glass Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Borosilicate Glass Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Borosilicate Glass Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Borosilicate Glass Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Borosilicate Glass Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

