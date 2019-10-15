 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bovine Colostrum Market Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Global Bovine Colostrum Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Bovine Colostrum Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Bovine Colostrum industry. Bovine Colostrum Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Bovine Colostrum is a milky fluid that comes from the breasts of cows the first few days after giving birth, before true milk appears. It contains proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and proteins (antibodies) that fight disease-causing agents such as bacteria and viruses. Antibody levels in colostrum can be 100 times higher than levels in regular cow’s milk.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Bovine Colostrum market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • PanTheryx (APS BioGroup and La Belle
  • Inc)
  • Colostrum BioTec
  • Immuno-Dynamics
  • Ingredia Nutritional and many more

    Scope of Bovine Colostrum Report:

  • United States is the largest producer, followed by New Zealand and Europe. But for consumption market, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer, which leading by China, whom has large population and fast growing demand for dietary supplements.
  • This industry is very serious polarization, there are some big producers, like PanTheryx, and there are some little ones, but there is not anyone in the middle that is doing it fulltime. That’s make this industry more charming.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy. According to the Ministry of Health, China bans the use of bovine colostrum or dairy products made of the material in the production of baby formula. It also leads to the price drop about 40% in 2012. At the same time, China is not forbidden the products about pure bovine colostrum. Thats make the industry relive till 1-2 years later.
  • The worldwide market for Bovine Colostrum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Bovine Colostrum Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Bovine Colostrum Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Spray Dried Power
  • Freeze Dried Power

    Bovine Colostrum Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Powder
  • Capsules
  • Tablets
  • Other (emulsus etc.)

    Bovine Colostrum Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Bovine Colostrum market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

