Bovine Leather Goods Market Size, Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

About Bovine Leather Goods Market:

Bovine leather is the most ample and common leather, made from cow, buffalo and calf-skin. In U.S, nearly, 65% of leather products produced are manufactured from cow hides. Cowhide offers various advantages over other sources of leather such as appearance, durability, texture, and comfort. Also, leather manufactured from cowhide is easy to care, relatively cheaper due to high availability, and dirt & water resistant. In addition, cowhide is tough and durable as it is one of the heaviest leathers. Bovine leather made from cow skin is used in virtually every leather product including footwear, handbags, shoulder bags, note case, upholstery, saddlery, holster, purse, wallet, belt, jackets, gloves, and other accessories. Calfskin, being soft, lightweight, abrasion resistant, and lustrous in look, is used to produce high quality, attractive leather for small sized and medium leather goods with a soft, fine feel.

The market is segmented based on type and usage. Based on type, the market is classified into small/fancy leather goods, medium leather goods, and heavy leather goods. Small/fancy leather goods market is further bifurcated into purse, wallets, belt, passport & key case, note case, accessories and others. Medium leather goods market is further bifurcated into leather shoes, handbags, shoulder bags, document & attach cases, and others. Heavy leather goods market is further bifurcated into saddlery, upholstery, holster, tooling & leathercraft, and automotive. The usage of the market are divided into general goods, footwear, automotive, and other sectors.

In 2019, the market size of Bovine Leather Goods is 21300 million US$ and it will reach 29900 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Top manufacturers/players:

Horween Leather Company

Circa of America, LLC

Rancourt & Co. Shoecrafters

Russell Moccasin Co.

Caleres (Allen Edmonds Corporation)

Hermes International

Jack Georges

American Saddlery

Garrett Leather Corp

Tanner Goods

The Frye Company

Danner

Louis Vuitton

Christian Dior SE

Kering SA

Prada

Bovine Leather Goods Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Bovine Leather Goods Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Bovine Leather Goods Market Segment by Types:

Small/Fancy Leather Goods

Medium Leather Goods

Heavy Leather Goods

Bovine Leather Goods Market Segment by Applications:

General Goods Sector

Footwear Sector

Automotive Sector

Others

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Detailed TOC of Global Bovine Leather Goods Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Bovine Leather Goods Market Size

2.1.1 Global Bovine Leather Goods Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Bovine Leather Goods Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Bovine Leather Goods Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Bovine Leather Goods Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Bovine Leather Goods Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Bovine Leather Goods Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bovine Leather Goods Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Bovine Leather Goods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bovine Leather Goods Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Bovine Leather Goods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Bovine Leather Goods Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Bovine Leather Goods Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Bovine Leather Goods Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bovine Leather Goods Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Bovine Leather Goods Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Bovine Leather Goods Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Bovine Leather Goods Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Bovine Leather Goods Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bovine Leather Goods Sales by Application

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Bovine Leather Goods Market covering all important parameters.

