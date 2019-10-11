Box Making Machines Market Overview 2019: Growing Manufacturing Sector Is Expected To Generate Demand and Drive Industry Share By 2024

Box Making Machines market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Box Making Machines market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Boxes are used for packaging consumer and industrial goods. Packaging is best suited for shipping and transporting various products that are fragile in nature. These boxes are very durable and have high safety standards compared with the other modes of packaging such as cardboard packaging. Boxes handle pressure and can be stacked for easy and economical transportation. These boxes are safe to use as they do not have any sharp edges.

Top Manufacturer Included in Box Making Machines market are: –

BCS Corrugated

Packsize

Fosber Group

Box on Demand (Panotec)

and many more

In terms of volume, the Sales of Box Making Machines was about 16421 Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 20820 Units by 2022. One trend in the market is smart packaging. Smart packaging is a recent trend that has started to gain popularity across various packaging products. All these years, recycling was popular among the packaging industry, especially in corrugated box packaging. In recycling, the whole box is dismantled and used for different purposes.One driver in the market is the exponential growth in the e-commerce industry. The trend of e-commerce has been in existence since 2000 in the developed countries such as the US and the EU, but it has started gaining a huge momentum in the developing nations; the e-commerce industry has now penetrated in several unreached markets till now. The global e-commerce industry witnessed exponential growth in 2015 with most of this growth coming from B2B trading. With this trend, the e-commerce industry is anticipated to witness an exponential growth due to the growth in disposable incomes as well as the rise in internet penetration globally.The key players are BCS Corrugated, Packsize, Fosber Group, Box on Demand (Panotec), EMBA Machinery, T-ROC, Zemat, Zhongke Packaging, MHI, Bxmkr, Miyakoshi Printing, Guangdong Hongming, Ming Wei, Lishunyuan, Standard Mechanical Works, Senior Paper Packaging and so on.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive. The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.The worldwide market for Box Making Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 3190 million US$ in 2024, from 2800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Box Making Machines Market Segment by Type, covers:

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic Box Making Machines Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Clothing and Fabric