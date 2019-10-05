BPADA Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

This report studies the BPADA Market status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the BPADA market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of BPADA Market Report – BPADA, a kind of special monomer, is one of the main raw materials to make high performance PEI.

Global BPADA market competition by top manufacturers

SABIC

GuChuang New Chemical Materials

Shanghai Plastics Research Institute

The BPADA industry is highly monopolized by SABIC. BPADA is a very important intermediate for SABIC to produce its ULTEM polyetherimide resins. Thus, SABIC is the largest manufacturer of BPADA in the world, holding more than 99% market share.

As for other countries, such as China, due to the weak demand, manufacturers engaged in the industry just produce a small amount of BPADA. In fact, they just have some BPADA in stock, preferring production according to orders.

Global production of BPADA increased from 11406 MT in 2013 to 14491 MT in 2017. Europe and North America are the major consumption regions of BPADA as SABIC has PEI facilities in the two regions. Demand from other regions is really tiny.

The worldwide market for BPADA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the BPADA in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

?99.0%

?99.0%

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Polyetherimide

Other

Table of Contents

1 BPADA Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BPADA

1.2 Classification of BPADA by Types

1.2.1 Global BPADA Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global BPADA Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global BPADA Market by Application

1.3.1 Global BPADA Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global BPADA Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global BPADA Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) BPADA Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) BPADA Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) BPADA Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) BPADA Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) BPADA Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of BPADA (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global BPADA Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global BPADA Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 BPADA Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 BPADA Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global BPADA Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global BPADA Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America BPADA Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America BPADA Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe BPADA Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe BPADA Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy BPADA Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global BPADA Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global BPADA Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global BPADA Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global BPADA Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global BPADA Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 BPADA Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global BPADA Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global BPADA Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global BPADA Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America BPADA Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe BPADA Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific BPADA Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America BPADA Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa BPADA Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

