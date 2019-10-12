BPO Business Analytics Market Status Report 2019  Emphasising Present Industry Share and Future Evolution

Global BPO Business Analytics Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. BPO Business Analytics Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in BPO Business Analytics industry. BPO Business Analytics Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Decision makers worldwide are under tremendous pressure to optimize their business operations, acquire new customers, and increase their market share, thereby driving long-term profitability. Business analytics is used for strategic decision making, enabling organizations to understand their customers, optimize operational cost, and improve business efficiency and competitiveness. The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies help derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. This helps organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities.

Key Players Analysis: BPO Business Analytics market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS and many more Scope of BPO Business Analytics Report:

Global BPO business analytics industry is highly fragmented, industry vendors are mostly in the India and USA. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves by offering mobile-enabled business analytics solutions, predictive analytics, and cloud-based business analytics services. Among them, Accenture is the world leading player in the global BPO business analytics market with the market share of 17.5% in 2015, in terms of revenue.

The BFSI end user segment led the market during 2015, accounting for a market share of more than 23.97%. BFSI organizations worldwide are reaping benefits of business analytics to enhance business productivity and gain competitive advantage. The generation of large volumes of transactional data in this segment is driving the demand for business analytics. Moreover, the growing need to comply with regulatory norms and make them more transparent has propelled the demand for analytics in the BFSI sector.

The global BPO Business Analytics market is valued at 16500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 36900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of BPO Business Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering BPO Business Analytics Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom