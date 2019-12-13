 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Braided Packing Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Braided Packing Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Braided Packing

GlobalBraided Packing Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Braided Packing market size.

About Braided Packing:

Compression packing which is also called braided packing or rope packing. Braided packing is a rope like material which is cut into rings that wrap around the rod. Once installed the compression force generated by tightening of the gland produces radial pressure. Since braided packing expands radially when compressed, the gland tolerances can be more flexible than when using vee packing.

Top Key Players of Braided Packing Market:

  • amons
  • BURGMANN INDUSTRIES
  • Slade Inc.
  • Carrara
  • WL GORE&ASSOCIATES
  • JM
  • DONIT TESNIT
  • American Braiding & Manufacturing
  • Flexitallic
  • Garlock
  • Utex Industries
  • Nippon pillar
  • James Walker
  • Kempchen Dichtungstechnik
  • LATTY INTERNATIONAL
  • John Crane
  • SPECO
  • Teadit
  • Palmetto Packings
  • Klinger
  • Chesterton

    Major Types covered in the Braided Packing Market report are:

  • Square Braided
  • Braid Over Braid
  • Braid Over Core
  • Interbraid
  • Die Form

    Major Applications covered in the Braided Packing Market report are:

  • Pump Packing Applications
  • Valve Packing Applications
  • Other Mechanical Sealing Applications

    Scope of Braided Packing Market:

  • Braided packing is usually produced in a square or rectangular cross section and is braided from a range of different materials. Not only can compression packing vary by the material it is braided from, but the way in which it is braided can also vary.
  • Due to the wide range of braided packing application, such as in chemical, petroleum, food and sugar, pulp, paper and power industries, etc., the market size of braided packing will not shrink. From the view of application market, Pump packing and valve packing are the most active and potential fields.
  • n the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesnât have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.
  • The worldwide market for Braided Packing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 5110 million US$ in 2024, from 4510 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Braided Packing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Braided Packing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Braided Packing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Braided Packing in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Braided Packing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Braided Packing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Braided Packing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Braided Packing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Braided Packing Market Report pages: 136

    1 Braided Packing Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Braided Packing by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Braided Packing Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Braided Packing Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Braided Packing Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Braided Packing Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Braided Packing Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Braided Packing Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Braided Packing Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Braided Packing Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

