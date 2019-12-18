Brain Forceps Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

The forceps were first designed and used by Chamberlin in sixteenth century England. These instruments consist of two crossing branches which comprise of a blade, shank, lock, handle, cephalic curve, and pelvic curve.

The major drivers for the brain forceps market is the increase in incidence of neurological diseases and technological advancement. The major restraining factor for this market is the total cost of neurosurgical treatment and lack of skilled surgeons.

The forceps were first designed and used by Chamberlin in sixteenth century England. These instruments consist of two crossing branches which comprise of a blade, shank, lock, handle, cephalic curve, and pelvic curve.Â

The major drivers for the brain forceps market is the increase in incidence of neurological diseases and technological advancement. The major restraining factor for this market is the total cost of neurosurgical treatment and lack of skilled surgeons.

Olympus

B. Braun Medical

Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Argon Medical Devices

CONMED

Kirwan Surgical Products

Brain Forceps Market Segmentation by Types:

Yasargil Tumor Forceps

Bipolar Forceps

Point Coagulation

Brain Forceps Market Segmentation by Applications:

Tumor Grasping

Point Coagulation