Brain Monitoring Market 2019 – Industry Size, Trends, Market Overview, Growth Factors, Research Study Forecast to 2024

The “Brain Monitoring Market” research report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Brain Monitoring market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Brain Monitoring market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Market Overview:

Brain Monitoring Market Report Highlights: –

The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.

The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Electroencephalograph is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product Type Segment

Under the product type segmentation of the market, electroencephalograph is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.25%, during the forecast period.

Electroencephalography (EEG) is the recording of electrical activity along the scalp, produced by the firing of neurons within the brain. In clinical contexts, EEG refers to the recording of the brain’s spontaneous electrical activity over a short period of time, usually 20–40 minutes, as recorded from multiple electrodes placed on the scalp. In neurology, the main diagnostic application of EEG is in the case of epilepsy, as epileptic activity can create clear abnormalities on a standard EEG study. A secondary clinical use of EEG is in the diagnosis of coma, encephalopathy, and brain death. Recently, Masimo got FDA clearance for next-generation SedLine brain function monitoring. SedLine helps clinicians monitor the state of the brain under anesthesia, with bilateral acquisition and processing of four leads of electroencephalogram (EEG) signals.

Increasing brain disorders and increasing technological advancements are driving the EEG market and are expected to further increase in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for brain monitoring and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the global brain monitoring market. According to the US National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), it has been estimated that one in four American adults suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in any given year, and nearly 6% suffer from serious disabilities. The same source has also stated that the total cost of serious mental illness in the United States exceeds USD 317 billion, per year.

Factors, such as favorable reimbursement policies, increasing technological advancements (including the development of mobile EEG machines, real-time monitoring, and alerts) have driven the growth of the market in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Brain Monitoring Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Aging Demographic

4.2.2 Rise in Incidences of Brain Disorders

4.2.3 Ease of Use and Portability of Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory Approval Costs

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Handle Devices

4.3.3 Intra-operative Awareness

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Magnetoencephalograph

5.1.2 Electroencephalograph

5.1.3 Oximeters

5.1.4 Doppler Devices

5.1.5 Pressure Monitors

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 By Modality

5.2.1 Portable Devices

5.2.2 Fixed Devices

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Natus Medical Incorporated

6.1.2 Medtronic PLC

6.1.3 Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation (Integra Lifesciences)

6.1.4 Compumedics

6.1.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.6 Masimo Corporation

6.1.7 Elekta AB

6.1.8 Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

6.1.9 Cadwell Laboratories

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

