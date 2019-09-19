Brake Calipers Market 2019: Industry Share, Size, Emerging Technologies, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis and Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2024

“Brake Calipers Market” Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Brake Calipers industry. Brake Calipers Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Brake Calipers Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Brake Caliperss, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Brake Calipers industry.
Short Details of Brake Calipers Market Report – Brake caliper is an essential component of disc braking system, which is one of the most common types of braking system found in cars and motorcycles. In a braking system, wheels are attached to discs or rotors, and the job of the caliper is to slow the wheels by creating friction with the rotors.Inside each caliper is a pair of brake pads, which are like metal shoes lined with some kind of friction material. When the brake pedal is pressed, the master cylinder will force brake fluid into the caliper through a series of tubes or hoses. Then the connected pistons will push the brake pads against the rotor, creating the friction to stop or slow down the wheels.Now, with excellent performance, disk braking system is selected by most cars, especially used in the front wheels. This report brake calipers refers automotive brake calipers type, while we can also offer any product survey report related to the Brake Calipers industry chain.
Global Brake Calipers market competition by top manufacturers
- ZF TRW
- Continental
- Akebono
- Brembo
- Aisin
- Bosch
- Mando
- ACDelco
- APG
- Nissin Kogyo
- Knorr-Bremse
- Huayu
- Wabco
- Meritor
- Tarox
- BWI
- Wilwood
- Haldex
- LiBang
- Centric Parts
- Qingdao Huarui
- Alcon
- K Sport
- Yuhuan Boyu
In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are ZF TRW, Continental, Akebono, Brembo, Aisin, Bosch, Mando, ACDelco, APG, Nissin Kogyo, Knorr-Bremse, Huayu, Wabco, Meritor, Tarox, BWI, Wilwood, Haldex, LiBang, Centric Parts, Qingdao Huarui, Alcon, K Sport, Yuhuan Boyu and etc.
The main consumption regions are concentrated in the China and Europe and North America. The automotive disc brake’s consumption has great relationship with the local automotive production and economic level. The developing countries have little consumption.
The import and export business of this industry is not frequent. The main reason lies in that many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in developing countries, like India and Thailand. Currently, the Automotive Disc Brake has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The import specification and volume depends the local consumption.
The worldwide market for Brake Calipers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 13400 million US$ in 2024, from 10900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Brake Calipers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
