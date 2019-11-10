Brass Bars Market 2024: End Users, Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Brass Bars Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Brass Bars Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Brass Bars industry.

Geographically, Brass Bars Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Brass Bars including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Brass Bars Market Repot:

Ningbo Jintian

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

Wieland

KME

Hailiang Group

CHALCO

ALMAG SPA

Mueller Industries

Ningbo Jinglong

CK San-Etsu Co Ltd

Mitsubishi-shindoh

LDM

Poongsan

EGM Group

Sanchuan

About Brass Bars: Brass Bars are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common Brass Bars, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special Brass Bars, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of Brass Bars is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts. Brass Bars Industry report begins with a basic Brass Bars market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Brass Bars Market Types:

Ordinary Brass Bars

Neutral Brass Bars

High Precision Brass Bars Brass Bars Market Applications:

Machines

Automotive

Machines

Automotive

Electric Appliances

What are the key factors driving the global Brass Bars?

Who are the key manufacturers in Brass Bars space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Brass Bars?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Brass Bars market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Brass Bars opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Brass Bars market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Brass Bars market? Scope of Report:

First, as for the global residential Brass Bars industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 29.11% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Wieland which has 6.51% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Brass Bars industry. The manufacturers following Wieland are Ningbo Jintian and KME, which respectively has 6.49% and 5.83% market share globally.

Second, as for the Brass Bars market, it will still show slow growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The worldwide market for Brass Bars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million US$ in 2024, from 11900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.