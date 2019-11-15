Brass Bars Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

Global “Brass Bars market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Brass Bars market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Brass Bars basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Brass Bars are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common Brass Bars, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special Brass Bars, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of Brass Bars is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts..

Brass Bars Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Ningbo Jintian

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

Wieland

KME

Hailiang Group

CHALCO

ALMAG SPA

Mueller Industries

Ningbo Jinglong

CK San-Etsu Co Ltd

Mitsubishi-shindoh

LDM

Poongsan

EGM Group

Sanchuan and many more. Brass Bars Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Brass Bars Market can be Split into:

Ordinary Brass Bars

Neutral Brass Bars

High Precision Brass Bars. By Applications, the Brass Bars Market can be Split into:

Machines

Automotive