Braze Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global "Braze Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Braze Market for 2019-2024.

About Braze:

Brazing is a metal-joining process in which two or more metal items are joined together by melting and flowing a filler metal into the joint, the filler metal having a lower melting point than the adjoining metal.

Braze Market Manufactures:

Harris Products Group

Lucas-Milhaupt

Umicore

Morgan Advanced Materials

Johnson Matthey

Oerlikon Metco

Indium Corporation

Fusion

Wall Colmonoy

Tokyo Braze

Bellman-Melcor

Aimtek

Hangzhou Huaguang

Zhejiang Seleno

Shanghai CIMIC

ZRIME

Hebei Yuguang

Jinhua Jinzhong

Zhongshan Huazhong

Changshu Huayin

Tongling Xinxin

SAWC

Nickel Base

Cobalt Base

Silver Base

Gold Base

Aluminum Base

Copper Base

Others Braze Market Applications:

Appliance

Transportation

Electrical and Electronic

Construction

Arts and Jewelry

Medical

China is the biggest supply market, which currently has a 47.55% production market share of the total industry, followed by the USA with 16.24% % and Asia (excepting China) (15.49%).

The global average price of braze materials is in the decreasing trend, from 39.9 USD/Kg in 2011 to 30.2 USD/Kg in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of braze materials includes nickel base, cobalt base, silver base, gold base, aluminum base, copper base, etc. and the proportion of aluminum base in 2015 is about 22%, and the nickel base enjoys 21% market share.

The downstream applications of brazing materials are mainly appliance industry, transportation industry, electrical and electronic industry, construction equipment industry, etc. Appliance industry, electrical and electronic industry and construction industry are the major application area by market value, which account for more than 27% of the total market in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2015. Following China, USA and Asia (excepting China) are in the important consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.09% and 18.50% in 2015.

At present, the technology in the developed country is at an advanced level. The market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Hangzhou Huaguang, Zhejiang Seleno, Shanghai CIMIC and so on.

The worldwide market for Braze is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.