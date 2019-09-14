 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Size 2019, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 14, 2019

Breast Cancer Screening Test

The “Breast Cancer Screening Test Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Breast Cancer Screening Test market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Breast Cancer Screening Test market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

  • Breast cancer screening is carried out to detect cancer in its early stages and ensure timely treatment to the patients. There are different types of breast cancer depending on the type of breast cell that becomes cancerous. Breast cancer can affect different parts of the breast, such as the ducts and the lobes.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099150

    Market Overview:

  • The breast cancer screening test market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the increasing awareness about the early detection of breast cancer, the growing incidence of breast cancer, and the increasing government initiatives and support.
  • Early detection of breast cancer can lead to desired outcomes, including increased survival rate, number of treatment options, and improved quality of life. And the rising incidence of breast cancer is helping the market to grow in the forecast period. As per the Breastcancer.org, about one in eight US women (about 12.4%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. In 2018, an estimated 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are anticipated to be diagnosed in women only in the United States, along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Since there is a rising need for the breast cancer screening test across developing as well as developed nations, the demand for breast cancer screening tests is increasing which is leading to the growth of this market.

    Top Key Players of Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Report Are:

  • Allengers Medical Systems Limited
  • Myriad Genetics
  • Agendia BV
  • Armune BioScience Inc.
  • Metabolomic Technologies Inc.
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Biocrates Life Sciences AG
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099150

    Key Market Trends:

    Imaging Test is Expected to Dominate in the Breast Cancer Screening Test Segment

    The most commonly used screening test for breast cancer is the imaging test and these imaging tests are considered as the most reliable ones. Mammograms are the most widely used tests to screen breast cancer. Since mammography is the gold standard technique used to screen breast cancer, governments and other healthcare organizations around the world are taking initiatives to provide women, between the ages of 50 and 75, access to mammography screening. This is increasing the global demand for mammography while laboratory and blood tests and other imaging tests are gaining popularity. Digital breast tomosynthesis can increase the diagnostic accuracy of mammography and is used for the assessment of equivocal or suspicious mammography findings. Other modalities, such as ultrasound and contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) play an important role in the diagnostics, staging, and follow-up of breast cancer.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for breast cancer screening test and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of breast cancer and rising awareness among the population for the early detection of cancer. The presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.

    Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Report Answers Following Questions:

    • What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?
    • What are future investment opportunities in the in Breast Cancer Screening Test Devices landscape analyzing price trends?
    • Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Breast Cancer Screening Test Devices Market till 2024?
    • In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?
    • What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?
    • What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Breast Cancer Screening Test Devices by analyzing trends?

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099150

    Detailed TOC of Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Iincreasing Awareness about Early Detection of Breast Cancer
    4.2.2 Growing Incidence of Breast Cancer
    4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives and Support
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Controversies Related to Mammography
    4.3.2 High Cost of Screening Tests in the Developing Countries
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Test
    5.1.1 Genomic Tests
    5.1.1.1 MammaPrint Test
    5.1.1.2 Breast Cancer Index Test
    5.1.1.3 Mammostrat Test
    5.1.1.4 PAM50 Test
    5.1.1.5 Oncotype DX Test
    5.1.1.6 Other Genomic Tests
    5.1.2 Imaging Test
    5.1.2.1 Mammograms
    5.1.2.2 Ultrasound
    5.1.2.3 MRI
    5.1.2.4 Tomography
    5.1.2.5 Other Imaging Tests
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 US
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 UK
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Italy
    5.2.2.5 Spain
    5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 South Korea
    5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.4.1 GCC
    5.2.4.2 South Africa
    5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5 South America
    5.2.5.1 Brazil
    5.2.5.2 Argentina
    5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Allengers Medical Systems Limited
    6.1.2 Myriad Genetics
    6.1.3 Agendia BV
    6.1.4 Armune BioScience Inc.
    6.1.5 Metabolomic Technologies Inc.
    6.1.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
    6.1.7 Biocrates Life Sciences AG
    6.1.8 Siemens Healthineers
    6.1.9 Hologic Inc.
    6.1.10 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Friction Products Market 2019 to 2025 Structure with Top down & Bottom up Approach, Technological Trends – Global Forecast Report

    Laboratory Cabinet Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

    Extraction Fans Market Size 2019: Segmentation with Manufacturers, Regions, Types, Applications, and Forecast by 2024

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.

    More from Press ReleaseMore posts in Press Release »