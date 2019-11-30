Breast Imaging Technologies Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Breast Imaging Technologies Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Breast Imaging Technologies market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market Are:

Dilon Technologies

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica

General Electric Company

Hologic

Koning Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens AG

About Breast Imaging Technologies Market:

Breast imaging technologies are used to obtain high-resolution images of breast tissues. These imaging modalities, such as ionizing and non-ionizing imaging technologies, aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases, especially breast cancer in women.

This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in incidence of breast cancer worldwide and proactive initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about early breast cancer detection. Moreover, improved reimbursement scenario for breast imaging modalities (such as breast ultrasound and 3D tomosynthesis which helps in the detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissue). In addition, launch of technological advanced modalities such as automated whole breast ultrasound system (AWBU) and MBI/BSGI) fuel the market growth. However, high cost of these modalities and stringent regulatory approval processes are expected to impede the breast imaging technologies market industry growth.

In 2019, the market size of Breast Imaging Technologies is 2940 million US$ and it will reach 5630 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Breast Imaging Technologies.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Breast Imaging Technologies in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Breast Imaging Technologies Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Breast Imaging Technologies Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

