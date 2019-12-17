Breast Tissue Expander Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global “Breast Tissue Expander Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Breast Tissue Expander industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Breast Tissue Expander market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Breast Tissue Expander by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Breast Tissue Expander Market Analysis:

Breast reconstruction or breast augmentation procedures are immensely popular in patients who have undergone breast removal surgery after cancer (mastectomy), construction of underdeveloped breast and in scar revision and tissue defect procedures. Each year a large number of women undergo breast reconstruction surgery globally. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reports, breast augmentation was the second most common surgical procedure performed with 305,856 surgeries in 2015. One of the widely performed breast reconstructive surgery is tissue expansion which is a two stage procedure and involves expansion of breast skin tissue and muscles with a temporary tissue expander, and saline solution is gradually injected into the expander to fill it over a period of weeks or months. The saline solution is injected with the help of a valve mechanism through integrated (magnetic port) or remote port which is located inside the expander.Â Breast tissue expanders with magnetic injection ports are supplied with the sterile magna-finder external locating device. This Magna-finder is used multiple times over the course of breast tissue expansion procedure. Breast tissue expanders with remote ports constitute a large port, a small port and an external port and the choice of a port depends on the type of surgery a patient is undergoing. Breast expanders with such ports are available with a tubing kit thus allowing appropriate tissue expander and port selection for all the breast reconstruction surgery performed. Tissue expander works by stretching the tissue under the breast after mastectomy and creating space for placement of permanent breast implant. Tissue expanders are available in various sizes and shapes. Round shaped breast expander is more popular and remains the overwhelming choice of womens undergoing breast reconstruction procedure. Anatomically shaped tissue expanders tend to give greater projection with the same amount of volume than round implants. Furthermore, tissue expanders are also available in various surface types including smooth and textured breast tissue expanders.

Greater emphasis on the physical appearance of the breasts, rising popularity of entrainment industry and rise in global disposable per capita income for womens has led to more number of womens undergoing breast augmentation procedures globally. This is leading to more sales of tissue expanders thus driving the breast tissue expanders market. Furthermore, increased focus on the development of technologically improved breast expanders is expected to upsurge the revenues for breast tissue expanders. For example, in December 2016, FDA approved AeroForm wireless tissue expander, manufactured by AirXpanders. The expander is a wireless balloon-like device that can be used in place of saline filled tissue expander as the device contains a reservoir of compressed carbon dioxide. The use of wireless tissue expander results in fewer patients visits thus reducing the economic burden to the cancer patients. Also socioeconomic status is a prime factor creating higher demand for breast implants globally. The primary customer base for breast implants procedures are women belonging to middle and high-income families. Therefore, the rise in global annual disposable income per capita for women is expected to create a huge demand for breast augmentation surgeries thus number of tissue expander procedures on a global level. Increasing risk of developing serious complications with breast implants such as rupture, pain, breast sensitivity and lack of awareness in less developed countries are some of the factors expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Necrosis, seroma, post-operative infections are few other complications of breast tissue expanders that are expected to hinder the global breast tissue expander market.

In 2019, the market size of Breast Tissue Expander is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Breast Tissue Expander.

