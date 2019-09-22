Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Business Growth, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study 2025

Global “Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Working mothers demand for breastfeeding supplies due to the short and limited maternity leaves that reduces the time mothers are able to spend with their babies. As they do not wish to comprise on the nutrition provided to their infants, they use supplies such as breast pumps to pump breastmilk and use milk storage bottles and breast milk bags to store breastmilk and resume work.

The Americas was the leading region for the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 51%. The market share of this region is anticipated to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

