Briquette Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Biomass briquettes are mostly used in the developing world, where cooking fuels are not as easily available. There has been a move to the use of briquettes in the developed world, where they are used to heat industrial boilers in order to produce electricity from steam. The briquettes are cofired with coal in order to create the heat supplied to the boiler. Biomass briquettes, mostly made of green waste and other organic materials, are commonly used for electricity generation, heat, and cooking fuel. These compressed compounds contain various organic materials, including rice husk, bagasse, ground nut shells, agricultural waste. The composition of the briquettes varies by area due to the availability of raw materials. The raw materials are gathered and compressed into briquette in order to burn longer and make transportation of the goods easier

Briquette Market Types:

Bulk Biomass Briquette

Biomass Pellet

Bulk Biomass Briquette

Biomass Pellet Briquette Market Applications:

Heating of residential and commercial buildings

The Report provides in depth research of the Briquette Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Briquette Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Briquette Market Report:

At present, in developed countries, the Biomass Fuel industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. With the development of Chinese Biomass Fuel industry production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

The demand for industrial biomass briquette& pellets for energy production is driven, in significant part, by governmental policies and incentives. EU has become a large international consumption country of Biomass Fuel industry in 2016. EU accounted for approximately 79.68% of global biomass Biomass Briquette Fuel production.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Biomass Fuel industry situation in the past few years, the current demand for Biomass Molding Fuel product is relatively low. In the coming years, as the environmental standards are more and more strict, biomass fuel market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although biomass Biomass Briquette Fuel brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantages and upstream/downstream support should not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Briquette is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 10600 million US$ in 2024, from 6760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.