Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market 2019-Industry Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue, Key Players, and Latest Trends Forecast to 2024

Global “Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Chemtura

Lonza

ICL-IP

Radi

Yaguang Fine Chemical

Kedachem

Xitai Chemical

Water Treatment Products

Enviro Tech

Scope of the Report:

Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is mainly produced by 5, 5-Dimethylhydantoin, bromine and chlorine which are main raw materials. The largest application of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is disinfection of swimming pools & spas, which accounts for 44 percent of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) used amount in 2015, and about 35 percent of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is used in the treatment of industrial cooling water.

The Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) manufacturers are distributed in USA and China. Chemtura, ICL-IP and Lonza are the top three manufacturers of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH). Chemtura led the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) market with 32.4% production market share in 2015, while ICL-IP and Lonza captured 10.7% and 21% market share respectively.

Because the high dependency of raw material, the price of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is easily affected by 5, 5-dimethylhydantoin and bromine.

Global demand for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) will increase to about 43.1 K MT in 2015 from about 34.5 K MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 5.5% in the coming five years.

North America is the largest supplier of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH), with a production market share nearly 54.5% and sales market share nearly 37.7% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The worldwide market for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

BCDMH Tablet

BCDMH Granule

Others On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Swimming Pools & Spas

Industrial Cooling Water

Aquaculture

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



