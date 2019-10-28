Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market Research Report includes Sales Volume by Type (2019-2024)

Global “Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Bromine Disinfectant Tablet

Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is broad-spectrum halogen-releasing product for controlling the growth of algae, slime, biofilms, bacterial, and fungal populations in industrial water systems. BCDMH contain bromo-chloro-dimethyl-hydantoin as the active ingredient, which slowly releases bromine and chlorine when placed in water.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13851239

Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market Key Players:

Chemtura

Lonza

ICL-IP

Radi

Yaguang Fine Chemical

Kedachem

Xitai Chemical

Water Treatment Products

Enviro Tech

Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Bromine Disinfectant Tablet has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market Types:

BCDMH Tablet

BCDMH Granule

Others Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market Applications:

Swimming Pools & Spas

Industrial Cooling Water

Aquaculture

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13851239 Major Highlights of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market report: Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is mainly produced by 5, 5-Dimethylhydantoin, bromine and chlorine which are main raw materials. The largest application of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is disinfection of swimming pools & spas, which accounts for 44 percent of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) used amount in 2015, and about 35 percent of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is used in the treatment of industrial cooling water.

The Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) manufacturers are distributed in USA and China. Chemtura, ICL-IP and Lonza are the top three manufacturers of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH). Chemtura led the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) market with 32.4% production market share in 2015, while ICL-IP and Lonza captured 10.7% and 21% market share respectively.

Because the high dependency of raw material, the price of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is easily affected by 5, 5-dimethylhydantoin and bromine.

Global demand for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) will increase to about 43.1 K MT in 2015 from about 34.5 K MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 5.5% in the coming five years.

North America is the largest supplier of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH), with a production market share nearly 54.5% and sales market share nearly 37.7% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The worldwide market for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.