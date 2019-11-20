Brushless DC Motors Market 2019-2023 by Key Regions, Market Size, Manufacturers, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Opportunities

About Brushless DC Motors Market Report: Brushless DC electric motor (BLDC motors, BL motors) also known as electronically commutated motors (ECMs, EC motors), or synchronous DC motors, are synchronous motors powered by DC electricity via an inverter or switching power supply which produces an AC electric current to drive each phase of the motor via a closed loop controller. The controller provides pulses of current to the motor windings that control the speed and torque of the motor.

Top manufacturers/players: Ametek, ARC Systems, Nidec, Faulhaber, Allied Motion Technologies, Anaheim Automation, Asmo, Brook Crompton, Danaher Motion, Johnson Electric, Minebea, Buhler Motor, Kollmorgen, Moog, Maxon Motor, BEI Kimco, Woodward, Shinano Kenshi, Portescap, Skurka Aerospace, Servotecnica, Mclennan, Aerotech

Brushless DC Motors Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Brushless DC Motors Market Segment by Type:

Between 37.5 W and 750 W

Between 750 W and 3 kW

Between 3 kW and 75 kW

More than 75 kW Brushless DC Motors Market Segment by Applications:

Industrial Automation

Medical Device

Aerospace & Defense