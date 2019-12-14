Brushless DC Motors Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Brushless DC Motors market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level.

Brushless DC electric motor (BLDC motors, BL motors) also known as electronically commutated motors (ECMs, EC motors), or synchronous DC motors, are synchronous motors powered by DC electricity via an inverter or switching power supply which produces an AC electric current to drive each phase of the motor via a closed loop controller. The controller provides pulses of current to the motor windings that control the speed and torque of the motor.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global brushless DC motors market during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for consumer electronics and automotive product in China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The North American market is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 due to increasing demand for highly sophisticated medical devices. Growing economies, such as China, India, and Taiwan are the most promising markets for brushless DC motors.

The global Brushless DC Motors market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Brushless DC Motors Market Covers Following Key Players:

Ametek

ARC Systems

Nidec

Faulhaber

Allied Motion Technologies

Anaheim Automation

Asmo

Brook Crompton

Danaher Motion

Johnson Electric

Minebea

Buhler Motor

Kollmorgen

Moog

Maxon Motor

BEI Kimco

Woodward

Shinano Kenshi

Portescap

Skurka Aerospace

Servotecnica

Mclennan

Aerotech

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Brushless DC Motors in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Brushless DC Motors Market by Types:

Between 37.5 W and 750 W

Between 750 W and 3 kW

Between 3 kW and 75 kW

More than 75 kW

Brushless DC Motors Market by Applications:

Industrial Automation

Medical Device

Aerospace & Defense

Others

