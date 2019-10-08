 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Building and Construction Light Equipment Market 2019-2024: Key Vendor Landscape by Regional Output, Demand By Countries & Future Growth

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Building

Building and Construction Light Equipment Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Building and Construction Light Equipment market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Building and Construction Light Equipment market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Building and Construction Light Equipment market covered Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment, Floor Saw Cutting Equipment and Tile Cutting Equipment.

Building and Construction Light Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Building and Construction Light Equipment market are: –

  • Market Segment by Manufacturers
  • this report covers
  • Husqvarna
  • Bosch
  • Makita and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in building and construction light equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for building and construction light equipment in 2016.
  • In the industry, Bosch profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Husqvarna and Makita ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 15.90%, 13.59% and 12.52% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Building and construction light equipment technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Building and Construction Light Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment
  • Floor Saw Cutting Equipment
  • Tile Cutting Equipment

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Building
  • Bridge
  • Others

    Key Performing Regions in the Building and Construction Light Equipment Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Research Offers:

    • Building and Construction Light Equipment Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Building and Construction Light Equipment market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Building and Construction Light Equipment market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Building and Construction Light Equipment industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Building and Construction Light Equipment Industry.
    • Building and Construction Light Equipment Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

    Detailed TOC of Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Building and Construction Light Equipment Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Building and Construction Light Equipment Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Building and Construction Light Equipment Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Building and Construction Light Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Building and Construction Light Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

