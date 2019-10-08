 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Building Management System Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Building

Global “Building Management System Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Building Management System market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Building Management System:

A building management system (BMS) is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that that can be used to monitor and manage mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems in a facility. A BMS consists of software and hardware; the software program, usually configured in a hierarchical manner, can be proprietary, using such protocols as C-Bus, Profibus, and so on. Vendors are also producing BMSs that integrate using Internet protocols and open standards such as DeviceNet, SOAP, XML, BACnet, LonWorks and Modbus.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Johnson Controls
  • Schneider
  • Siemens
  • Honeywell
  • UTC
  • Trane
  • Delta Controls
  • Beckhoff
  • Azbil
  • Cylon
  • ASI
  • Technovator
  • Carel
  • Deos
  • Airedale

    Building Management System Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Building Management System Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Building Management System Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Building Management System Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Building Management System Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Building Management System market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Building Management System Market Types:

  • BACnet
  • LonWorks
  • Others

    Building Management System Market Applications:

  • Residential Buildings
  • Office & Commercial
  • Manufacturing Plant
  • Other

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Building Management System industry.

    Scope of Building Management System Market:

  • Johnson Controls, Schneider, Siemens, and Honeywell are the key players and accounted for 16.09%, 13.97%, 9.16% and 7.71% respectively of the overall Building Management System market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in United States, with 87.45% share in 2016. It has unshakable status in this field.
  • Governments across the North America have taken due cognizance of the benefits of effective management of the buildings and their potential savings. They have been incremental in bringing forward various legislations and initiatives to drive the development and adoption of building management system (BMS) technologies.
  • As reducing the energy consumption directly transcends into reduced spending on energy, saving power provides a good financial opportunity for businesses and helps improve their profitability. Ensuring that the BMSs in the buildings are operating in peak conditions will enable users to not only improve system efficiency but also reduce operating costs. However, lack of technically skilled workers and high initial implementation costs pose a restraining block in the building management system market.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • The worldwide market for Building Management System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Building Management System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Building Management System market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Building Management System, Growing Market of Building Management System) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Building Management System Market Report pages: 136

    Important Key questions answered in Building Management System market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Building Management System in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Building Management System market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Building Management System market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Building Management System market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Building Management System market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Building Management System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Building Management System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Building Management System in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Building Management System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Building Management System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Building Management System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Building Management System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

