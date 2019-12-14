Building Panels Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Building Panels Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Building Panels industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Building Panels market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Building Panels by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Building Panels Market Analysis:

Building panels are used to construct the external and internal features of a building. Specific types of panels can be used to insulate the interior parts of a structure. They can be in the form of pre-fabricated concrete blocks or structural insulated panels (SIPs).

On the basis of application, the residential sector held the largest market share, in terms of both volume and value, in 2017. Concrete panels was the most widely used type of panels among other building panels type, in terms of both volume and value, in the same year. Structural-architectural concrete panels provide a cost-effective solution to building enclosures and are highly engineered, provides rugged, durable surfaces for walls and is used widely for floors and roofs as well.

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share among all the regions in 2017. This is mainly due to emerging economies in China, Japan, and India, coupled with growing applications of building panels in the residential and non-residential construction industry.

The global Building Panels market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Building Panels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Panels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Some Major Players of Building Panels Market Are:

Panasonic

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

CRH

Lafarge

Evonik Industries

Huntsman

Dow Corning

Fletcher Building

Boral Limited

Building Panels Market Segmentation by Types:

Concrete panels

Vacuum insulated panels (VIP)

Structural insulated panels (SIP)

Wood panels

Building Panels Market Segmentation by Applications:

Residential

Non-Residential

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

