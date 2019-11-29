Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC):

Bulk Molding Compound (BMC) is a thermoset plastic resin blend of various inert fillers, fiber reinforcement, catalysts, stabilizers, and pigments that form a viscous, puttylike injection molding compound. Bulk molding compound is highly filled and reinforced with short fibers. Typical applications include demanding electrical applications, corrosion resistant needs, appliance, automotive, and transit.

IDI

A.Schulman (BMCI)

SDK

Lorenz

Polynt

Tencate

Huayuan Group

Mar-Bal

Yueqing SMC&BMC

Polmix

Changzhou Fonda

Kyocera

Jiangshi Composite

Jinchuangyi Electric

Astar

Changzhou Haoyuan

Cuyahoga Plastics

Plenco

CME

Donghai Composite

Molymer Group

Aomingwei

Shimada

Wah Hong Ind

Foshan Ripeng

General BMC

Electrical BMC

Others Major Applications:

Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Global demand of BMC will increase to 693 K MT in 2018 from 573 K MT in 2013. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of BMC demand will keep increasing with a CAGR of 3.9% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of BMC in China will increase from 130 K MT in 2011 to 173 K MT in 2016, accompanied with a CAGR of 3.04% in the last eight years.

Compared with foreign giants, BMC produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese BMC manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of BMC. As for the entirety product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 1210 million US$ in 2024, from 1170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.