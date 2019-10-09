Bulletproof Glass Market: Industry Analysis, Market Size, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts Report 2019-2023

About Bulletproof Glass Market Report: Bulletproof glass, also known as ballistic or bullet-resistant glass, is a composite of thermoplastic and glass-laminated layers. The combined substance is used to resist or absorb the impact of bullets or similar ammunition. Bulletproof glass is prepared by inserting a layer of thermoplastic in between the laminated glasses, and different layers are stacked together. Depending on the purpose of the application, the thickness of the bulletproof glass range from 0.25 to 3.5 inches.

Top manufacturers/players: Asahi Glass, China Specialty Glass, Guardian Industries, NSG, Saint-Gobain, Apogee Enterprise, Binswanger Glass, China Glass Holdings, Guangzhou Sky Tiger Tempered Glass, Jiangsu Yongxiang Glass Technology, Qufu Shenglu Bulletproof Glass Engineering, PPG Industries, SCHOTT, Sisecam, Taiwan Glass

Bulletproof Glass Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Bulletproof Glass Market Segment by Type:

Security Level-1

Security Level-2

Security Level-3

Security Level-4 to 8 Bulletproof Glass Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive

Military

Banking & Finance

Construction