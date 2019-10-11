 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bungee Jumping Equipment Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Bungee

Global "Bungee Jumping Equipment Market" 2019 – 2025 report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Bungee Jumping Equipment market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Bungee Jumping Equipment market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Bungee Jumping Equipment market.

About Bungee Jumping Equipment Market:

  • Bungee jumping is an extreme adventure sport. In this, a jumper does a free fall from a fixed tall structure like a cliff, bridge, or crane, as well as from a stationary hot-air balloon or helicopter, with the help of a harness and a rubber cord (commonly known as a bungee cord) attached to the body. The jumper bounces back to some extent when the bungee cord rebounds its maximum stretch, and continues to fly up and down until all the kinetic energy is dissipated.
  • The rising awareness and popularity of fund-raising events for various civic or health issues has resulted in the usage of sport activities as a fundraiser event for noble causes. Nude bungee jumping is one of the latest trends to raise funds for mental health. The privacy of the participants is protected securely. This event is conducted in collaboration with British Columbia Schizophrenia Societies (BCSS) that donate the proceeds towards patients suffering from mental health through various means. This market analysis identifies the increase in adventure sports activities for fundraising purposes as one of the key trends behind the growth of the bungee jumping equipment market.
  • EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the bungee cord market. Europe is a thriving tourist destination with a rising participation in outdoor adventure activities, infrastructure development, and the adoption of advanced technologies. Factors such as the rise in disposable incomes of the consumer and the increasing number of working women in this region, contribute to the growth of the bungee jumping equipment market.
  • In 2019, the market size of Bungee Jumping Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bungee Jumping Equipment. This report studies the global market size of Bungee Jumping Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Bungee Jumping Equipment sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Bungee Jumping Equipment Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Adrenaline Dreams
  • Cobra Rope
  • Lexco Cable
  • VER Sales
  • Novabraid
  • Taraflex
  • Victorem

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Bungee Jumping Equipment:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Bungee Jumping Equipment Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Bungee Harnesses
  • Bungee Cords
  • Others

    Bungee Jumping Equipment Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Commercial Use
  • Personal Use

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bungee Jumping Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Bungee Jumping Equipment Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Bungee Jumping Equipment Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Bungee Jumping Equipment Market Size

    2.2 Bungee Jumping Equipment Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Bungee Jumping Equipment Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Bungee Jumping Equipment Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Bungee Jumping Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Bungee Jumping Equipment Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Bungee Jumping Equipment Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Bungee Jumping Equipment Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Bungee Jumping Equipment Production by Type

    6.2 Global Bungee Jumping Equipment Revenue by Type

    6.3 Bungee Jumping Equipment Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Bungee Jumping Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

