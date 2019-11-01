Bungee Jumping Equipment Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

Global “Bungee Jumping Equipment Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Bungee Jumping Equipment market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Adrenaline Dreams

Cobra Rope

Lexco Cable

VER Sales

Novabraid

Taraflex

Bungee jumping is an extreme adventure sport. In this, a jumper does a free fall from a fixed tall structure like a cliff, bridge, or crane, as well as from a stationary hot-air balloon or helicopter, with the help of a harness and a rubber cord (commonly known as a bungee cord) attached to the body. The jumper bounces back to some extent when the bungee cord rebounds its maximum stretch, and continues to fly up and down until all the kinetic energy is dissipated.

The rising awareness and popularity of fund-raising events for various civic or health issues has resulted in the usage of sport activities as a fundraiser event for noble causes. Nude bungee jumping is one of the latest trends to raise funds for mental health. The privacy of the participants is protected securely. This event is conducted in collaboration with British Columbia Schizophrenia Societies (BCSS) that donate the proceeds towards patients suffering from mental health through various means. This market analysis identifies the increase in adventure sports activities for fundraising purposes as one of the key trends behind the growth of the bungee jumping equipment market.

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the bungee cord market. Europe is a thriving tourist destination with a rising participation in outdoor adventure activities, infrastructure development, and the adoption of advanced technologies. Factors such as the rise in disposable incomes of the consumer and the increasing number of working women in this region, contribute to the growth of the bungee jumping equipment market.

In 2019, the market size of Bungee Jumping Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bungee Jumping Equipment. This report studies the global market size of Bungee Jumping Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Bungee Jumping Equipment sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Bungee Jumping Equipment Market Report Segment by Types:

Bungee Harnesses

Bungee Cords

Others Global Bungee Jumping Equipment Market Report Segmented by Application:

Commercial Use