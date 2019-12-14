Burritos Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Burritos Market” report 2020 focuses on the Burritos industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Burritos market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Burritos market resulting from previous records. Burritos market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Burritos Market:

A burrito is a dish in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine that consists of a flour tortilla with various other ingredients. It is wrapped into a closed-ended cylinder that can be picked up, in contrast to a taco, where the tortilla is simply folded around the fillings. The tortilla is sometimes lightly grilled or steamed to soften it, make it more pliable, and allow it to adhere to itself when wrapped. A wet burrito, however, is covered in sauce and is therefore generally eaten with silverware.

With the growing popularity of Mexican food across the US and the expanding Hispanic population base, the Mexican burritos market will witness considerable growth. Consumers are increasingly demanding for Mexican foods and foods with fresh ingredients and exotic flavors. It has been observed in 2011, the Hispanic population accounted for about 16% of the total population in the US and this increased to 17% by 2015. This will further increase the demand for Latin American foods such as burritos. Large food service chains in the US such as Yum! Brands (Taco Bell) and Chipotle Mexican Grill already offer Mexican and Western food. This, coupled with the growing number of Western and fast-food service restaurants in the developing countries will subsequently fuel the growth of the burritos market in the coming years.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the burritos market owing to the improved living standards and the rising number of middle-class families. Owing to their hectic lifestyles, consumers in this region have limited time for at-home meal preparation and prefer to consume products such as burritos as a fulfilling meal replacement option.

The global Burritos market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Burritos volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Burritos market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Burritos Market Covers Following Key Players:

Amys Kitchen

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Ruiz Foods

Camino Real Kitchens

Del Taco

Tavistock Freebirds

JACK IN THE BOX

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Burritos:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Burritos in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Burritos Market by Types:

Epic Queso Chicken Burrito

Epic Chipotle Chicken Avocado Burrito

Epic Carne Asada Burrito

Epic Grilled Chicken Avocado Burrito

Epic Steak & Potato Burrito

Veggie Burrito

Burritos Market by Applications:

Foodservice

Retail

The Study Objectives of Burritos Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Burritos status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Burritos manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

