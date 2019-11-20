 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market” by analysing various key segments of this Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel market competitors.

Regions covered in the Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: 

Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel.

Top Key Manufacturers in Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market:

  • CITIC Dicastal
  • Borbet
  • Ronal Wheels
  • Superior Industries
  • Enkei Wheels
  • Lizhong Group
  • Alcoa
  • Wanfeng Auto
  • Iochpe-Maxion
  • Uniwheel Group
  • Zhejiang Jinfei
  • Topy Group
  • YHI
  • Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels
  • Accuride

    Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by Applications:

  • long haul
  • Short distance

    Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by Types:

  • Casting
  • Forging
  • Other

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue by Product
    4.3 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Product
    6.3 North America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Product
    7.3 Europe Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecast
    12.5 Europe Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Bus Aluminum Alloy Wheel Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

