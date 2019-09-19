Bus Seating Systems Market 2019 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research Co.

About Bus Seating Systems Market:

Automotive seats are a crucial part of vehicle comfort, safety, and ergonomics. Seat can be a structure, which may or may not be integral with the vehicle. It can either be an individual seat or a part of a bench seat intended to seat one person. Bus seats can either be bucket type, which can accommodate one person or bench type, designed to accommodate 2-3 persons. Bucket seats generally have rounded/flat backs and offer a variety of adjustments to fit different passengers.

The growing popularity of articulated bus over conventional bus as one of the primary growth factors for the bus seating systems market. Bus transit is a cost-effective solution to urban transport problems such as comfort, reliability, accessibility, and ease of use. This results in the increased demand for high capacity buses such as articulated buses that consist of more doors and an increased amount of step-free access. Additionally, to improve the transportation quality over conventional bus system, the governments of several countries are increasingly investing in bus rapid transit system (BRTS).

The preference of consumers in APAC is steadily shifting from mileage and speed of trains and rails towards the comfort of BRTS. The larger population and inexpensive alternative for intercity travel is contributing to the growth of the bus system in this region. Additionally, the rising pollution levels in metro cities is also compelling authorities to adopt hybrid, electric, and articulated buses with higher seating capacity.

In 2019, the market size of Bus Seating Systems is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bus Seating Systems. Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Bus Seating Systems Market Are:

Harita Seating Systems

Franz Kiel

Commercial Vehicle Group

BRAF Automotive

Freedman Seating Company

Grammer

ISRINGHAUSEN

Pinnacle Industries

RECARO Automotive Seating

SynTec Seating Solutions

TATA AutoComp Systems

Bus Seating Systems Market Report Segment by Types:

Regular Passenger

Recliner

Folding

Driver

Integrated Child

Bus Seating Systems Market Report Segmented by Application:

Transfer Bus

Coach, Transit Bus

School Bus

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of Bus Seating Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Bus Seating Systems:

History Year: 2014 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 2025

The study objectives of Bus Seating Systems Market report are:

To analyze and study the Bus Seating Systems Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

Focuses on the key Bus Seating Systems manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, and challenge, restraints, and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some major points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bus Seating Systems Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bus Seating Systems Production

2.2 Bus Seating Systems Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

…

4 Bus Seating Systems Production by Regions

4.1 United States

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Japan

4.5 Other Regions

…

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Bus Seating Systems Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Bus Seating Systems Revenue by Type

6.3 Bus Seating Systems Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Bus Seating Systems Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Bus Seating Systems Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Bus Seating Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Company Description

8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Bus Seating Systems

8.3 Bus Seating Systems Product Description

And Continued…

