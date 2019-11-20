 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Butane Gas Cartridges Market 2024: Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics and Trends

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Butane Gas Cartridges

Global “Butane Gas Cartridges Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Butane Gas Cartridges in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Butane Gas Cartridges Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Taeyang Corporation
  • Maxsun
  • Marina Corporation
  • Onezone Gas
  • Coleman
  • Kampa
  • GoSystem
  • Balkan Gasovi
  • Iwatani
  • Ultracare Products
  • Aspire Industries
  • Gasmate
  • Zhejiang Jinyu
  • Suzhou Xingda

    The report provides a basic overview of the Butane Gas Cartridges industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Butane Gas Cartridges Market Types:

  • Below 220g/Unit
  • 220-250 g/Unit
  • Above 250 g/Unit

    Butane Gas Cartridges Market Applications:

  • Medical
  • Stoves
  • Food & Beverage
  • Commercial
  • Others

    Finally, the Butane Gas Cartridges market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Butane Gas Cartridges market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Gas cartridges generally comprise a mixture of propane and butane contained under high pressures. Gas cartridges are generally made of metal for better storage functions. Furthermore, only butane gas equipped cartridges are also available in the market. Some of the major advantages butane gas cartridges provide to end users include their highly portable nature and light weight. Another coveted quality of butane gas cartridges include the ability to effectively monitor and control the flame, which dismisses multiple safety concerns surrounding these devices. The pressure in the butane gas cartridges is generally released by opening of a stove valve. Generally gas fuels are being preferred over liquid fuel cartridges owing to less weight and gas fuels burns cleaner than liquid or solid fuels.
  • In terms of application, the butane gas cartridges market has been classified into medical, stoves, food & beverage, and others (Metal Working, Plastic Industry etc.). In 2017, Stoves is the highly attractive application segment of the butane gas cartridges market. Small traders and distributors are actively selling integrated butane gas cartridges stoves to individual customers.
  • Due to abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we mainly research Taeyang Corporation, Maxsun, Marina Corporation, Onezone Gas, Coleman, Kampa, GoSystem, Balkan Gasovi, Iwatani, Ultracare Products, Aspire Industries, Gasmate, Zhejiang Jinyu and Suzhou Xingda etc. During them, Taeyang Corporation is the market leader, which sales 236.81 million units in 2017.
  • Butane gas cartridges are mainly produced in South Korea, Japan and China. South Korea is the largest production region. Globally, butane gas cartridge is consumed in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Asia Pacific other regions. China is the largest consumption region with share of 27.07% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Butane Gas Cartridges is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Butane Gas Cartridges in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 121

    1 Butane Gas Cartridges Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Butane Gas Cartridges by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Butane Gas Cartridges Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Butane Gas Cartridges Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Butane Gas Cartridges Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Butane Gas Cartridges Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Butane Gas Cartridges Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.