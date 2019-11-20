Butane Gas Cartridges Market 2024: Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics and Trends

Global “Butane Gas Cartridges Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Butane Gas Cartridges in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Butane Gas Cartridges Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Taeyang Corporation

Maxsun

Marina Corporation

Onezone Gas

Coleman

Kampa

GoSystem

Balkan Gasovi

Iwatani

Ultracare Products

Aspire Industries

Gasmate

Zhejiang Jinyu

Suzhou Xingda The report provides a basic overview of the Butane Gas Cartridges industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Butane Gas Cartridges Market Types:

Below 220g/Unit

220-250 g/Unit

Above 250 g/Unit Butane Gas Cartridges Market Applications:

Medical

Stoves

Food & Beverage

Commercial

Finally, the Butane Gas Cartridges market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Butane Gas Cartridges market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

Gas cartridges generally comprise a mixture of propane and butane contained under high pressures. Gas cartridges are generally made of metal for better storage functions. Furthermore, only butane gas equipped cartridges are also available in the market. Some of the major advantages butane gas cartridges provide to end users include their highly portable nature and light weight. Another coveted quality of butane gas cartridges include the ability to effectively monitor and control the flame, which dismisses multiple safety concerns surrounding these devices. The pressure in the butane gas cartridges is generally released by opening of a stove valve. Generally gas fuels are being preferred over liquid fuel cartridges owing to less weight and gas fuels burns cleaner than liquid or solid fuels.

In terms of application, the butane gas cartridges market has been classified into medical, stoves, food & beverage, and others (Metal Working, Plastic Industry etc.). In 2017, Stoves is the highly attractive application segment of the butane gas cartridges market. Small traders and distributors are actively selling integrated butane gas cartridges stoves to individual customers.

Due to abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we mainly research Taeyang Corporation, Maxsun, Marina Corporation, Onezone Gas, Coleman, Kampa, GoSystem, Balkan Gasovi, Iwatani, Ultracare Products, Aspire Industries, Gasmate, Zhejiang Jinyu and Suzhou Xingda etc. During them, Taeyang Corporation is the market leader, which sales 236.81 million units in 2017.

Butane gas cartridges are mainly produced in South Korea, Japan and China. South Korea is the largest production region. Globally, butane gas cartridge is consumed in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Asia Pacific other regions. China is the largest consumption region with share of 27.07% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Butane Gas Cartridges is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.