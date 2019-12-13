Butane Market Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology and Industry Trends till 2023 | says Industry Research Co

The Butane Market size segment includes market revenue forecasts along with historical growth of the market.

The Butane Market research report includes powerful presentations of facts and figures related to the study through bar graphs, pie charts and infographics, with a 360-degree view of the market.

About Butane Market Report: Butane is a hydrocarbon of the alkane family with four carbon atoms attached to it. Butanes may refer to either to either of two structural isomers, n-butane (normal butane) or isobutene or to a mixture of these two isomers. Butane is a colorless, flammable and easily liquefied gas. Butane is heavier than the air with a density of approximately 575 kg per cubic meters at 15 degree Celsius. The boiling point of butane is approximately -1 degree Celsius whereas, the flash point of butane is approximately -40 degree Celsius.Â

Top manufacturers/players: BP, Chevron Phillips Chemical, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Total, Air Liquide, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION, Linde, Shell

The Global Butane market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Butane Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Butane Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Butane Market Segment by Type:

N-Butane

Isobutane Butane Market Segment by Applications:

LPG(Residential/Commercial,Chemical/Petrochemical,Industrial,Autofuel,Refinery)

Petrochemicals