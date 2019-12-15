Butter Knife Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Butter Knife Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Butter Knife industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Butter Knife market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Butter Knife by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Butter Knife Market Analysis:

aÂ butter knifeÂ may refer to any non-serrated table knife designed with a dull edge and rounded point.

The global Butter Knife market was valued at 67 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 95 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Butter Knife Market Are:

Groupe SEB (France)

Kai Corporation (Japan)

Zwilling JA Henckels (Germany)

Victorinox (Switzerland)

Cutco Corporation (USA)

WÃ¼sthof Dreizack (Germany)

Shibazi (China)

Fiskars Corporation (Finland)

F. Dick (Germany)

Ginsu Knife (USA)

MAC Knife (Japan)

Yoshida Metal Industry (Japan)

CHROMA Cnife (USA)

Zhangxiaoquan (China)

Kyocera (Japan)

TOJIRO (Japan)

KitchenAid (USA)

Dexter-Russell (USA)

Wangmazi (China)

BergHOFF (Belgia)

Chan Chi Kee (Hong Kong, China)

Cuisinart (USA)

MCUSTA Zanmai (Japan)

Robert Welch (UK)

FÃ¼ri (Australia)

Mundial (USA)

Coltellerie Sanelli (Italy)

Spyderco (USA)

Butter Knife Market Segmentation by Types:

Large-scale

Small-scale

Butter Knife Market Segmentation by Applications:

Commercial

Household

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

