Buttermilk Market 2019 | Manufactures, Types, Applications and Growth Forecast to 2024

mul

Arla Foods

DairyAmerica

Sodiaal Group

Fonterra

Dairy Farmers of America

Glanbia

Valley Milk

Associated Milk Producers

Arion Dairy Products

Innova Food Ingredients

Sterling Agro Industries

Grain Millers

Agri-Mark

Land OLakes

Liquid Buttermilk

Buttermilk Powder

Confectionery

Ice Cream

Bakery

Dairy-based Sauces

Buttermilk is widely used in retail. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more Buttermilk. So, Buttermilk has a huge market potential

Milk is the main raw materials of Buttermilk. With the development of Buttermilk, raw materialsâ manufacturers are also benefited from the Buttermilk industry in some extent.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer.

The global Buttermilk production increased to 1684 K MT in 2016, from 1429 K MT in 2011, with an average growth rate of about 2%-3%. Currently the main producing countries are in EU, USA . Europe occupied over 50% production of the world, and USA is the second production region with a share of about 13%.

The worldwide market for Buttermilk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.