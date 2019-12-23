Butyl Acetate Market Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology and Industry Trends till 2023 | says Industry Research Co

Global "Butyl Acetate Market" report provides a detailed analysis of the market forecast, regions, demand, development patterns and current status of the forecast years to come.



About Butyl Acetate Market Report: Butyl acetate, also known as butyl ethanoate is an organic compound which is majorly used as a solvent for manufacturing lacquers and other products. It is a flammable colorless liquid which is found in various types of fruits. Butyl acetate is commonly used as a synthetic fruit flavoring in certain food products such as cheese, ice creams, candies and baked goods. It is primarily manufactured by the Fischer esterifaction of acetic acid and butanol isomer in the presence of catalytic sulfuric acid. Butyl acetate also serves as a raw material in certain coating, cosmetic and adhesive industries. Various isomers of butyl acetate are produced in the industry such as sec-butyl acetate, tert-butyl acetate and isobutyl acetate.Â

Top manufacturers/players: BASF, China National Petroleum Corporation, Eastman, Ineos Oxide, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sasol, Dow

Global Butyl Acetate market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Butyl Acetate Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Butyl Acetate Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Butyl Acetate Market Segment by Type:

Laboratory Grade

Industry Grade

Others Butyl Acetate Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive Industries

Food and Beverage Industries

Cosmetic and Adhesive Industries