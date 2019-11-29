Butyl Acrylate Market 2024: Product Category, Application, Regions and Specification

Butyl acrylate is a clear colourless liquid with a characteristic fruity odor. It is readily miscible with most organic solvents. It is readily polymerized and displays a wide range of properties dependent upon the selection of the monomer and reaction conditions.Butyl acrylate is used in the production of homopolymers and co-polymers for use in water-based industrial and architectural paints, enamels, adhesives, caulks and sealants, and textile finishes. The reactivity of the molecule bond also yields applications as a chemical intermediate.

Dow

Basf

Arkema

LG Chem

Nippon Shokubai

TASNEE

Sasol

Mitsubishi Chem

TOAGOSEI (SG)

Formosa

Sibur

Idemitsu

Jurong

Huayi

CNOOC

Basf-YPC

Shenyang Chem

CNPC

FPC-Ningbo

SATLPEC

Beijing Eastern

Kaitai

SANMU

Zhenghe Group

Yips Chem

Wan Chio (CN)

Hongxin Chem

Wanhua Chem

High Purity

Common purity Major Applications:

Plastic Sheet

Textiles

Coatings

Adhesive

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Scope of Report:

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of Butyl Acrylate brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Butyl Acrylate field.

The worldwide market for Butyl Acrylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -16.7% over the next five years, will reach 1470 million US$ in 2024, from 4420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.