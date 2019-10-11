Butyl Adhesives Market Outline | Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Butyl Adhesives Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Butyl Adhesives industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Butyl Adhesives Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

This report focuses on Butyl Adhesives, Butyl Adhesives are produced from butyl rubber which is a copolymer of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber. Butyl Rubber is a synthetic rubber and manufactured by polymerization of about 2% of isoprene with 98% of isobutylene. It can be produced from the monomer isobutylene by cationic addition polymerization.

Some top manufacturers in Butyl Adhesives Market: –

Henkel

H. B. Fuller

Bostik

HS Butyl Ltd

and many more Scope of the Report:

In global market, the production of butyl adhesives increases from 137.5 K MT in 2013 to 160.4 K MT in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.13%. In 2017, the global butyl adhesives market is led by USA, capturing about 33.33% of global butyl adhesives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.50% global production share.

In application, butyl adhesives downstream is wide and recently butyl adhesives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive and others. Globally, the butyl adhesives market is mainly driven by growing demand for building & construction which accounts for 73.24% global downstream consumption of butyl adhesives in 2017.

The worldwide market for Butyl Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 890 million US$ in 2024, from 670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Butyl Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Butyl Adhesive Tape

Butyl Adhesive PasteMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive