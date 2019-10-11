 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Butyl Adhesives Market Outline | Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Butyl

The report shows positive growth in “Butyl Adhesives Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Butyl Adhesives industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Butyl Adhesives Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

This report focuses on Butyl Adhesives, Butyl Adhesives are produced from butyl rubber which is a copolymer of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber. Butyl Rubber is a synthetic rubber and manufactured by polymerization of about 2% of isoprene with 98% of isobutylene. It can be produced from the monomer isobutylene by cationic addition polymerization.

Some top manufacturers in Butyl Adhesives Market: –

  • Henkel
  • H. B. Fuller
  • Bostik
  • HS Butyl Ltd
  • 3M and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In global market, the production of butyl adhesives increases from 137.5 K MT in 2013 to 160.4 K MT in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.13%. In 2017, the global butyl adhesives market is led by USA, capturing about 33.33% of global butyl adhesives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.50% global production share.
  • In application, butyl adhesives downstream is wide and recently butyl adhesives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive and others. Globally, the butyl adhesives market is mainly driven by growing demand for building & construction which accounts for 73.24% global downstream consumption of butyl adhesives in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Butyl Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 890 million US$ in 2024, from 670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Butyl Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Butyl Adhesive Tape
  • Butyl Adhesive PasteMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into
  • Paper & Packaging
  • Building & Construction
  • Woodworking
  • Automotive
  • Others

    Butyl Adhesives Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Butyl Adhesives market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Butyl Adhesives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Butyl Adhesives, with sales, revenue, and price of Butyl Adhesives, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Butyl Adhesives, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Butyl Adhesives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Butyl Adhesives sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Butyl Adhesives report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Butyl Adhesives market players.

