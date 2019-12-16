Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) globally.

About Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol):

1-Butanol is a primary alcohol with a 4-carbon structure and the chemical formula is C4H9OH. Its isomers include isobutanol, 2-butanol and tert-butanol. 1-Butanol is produced mainly by fermentation and carbonyl synthesis. It is used as chemical intermediate in the production of butyl acetate, butyl acrylate, diethyl phthalate, as the solvents for paint and plasticizers, and as a potential fuel in vehicle.

Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Manufactures:

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Oxea Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

China Nation Petroleum

Sinopec Group

Sasol Limited

Kyowa Hakko

The Kaiteki Company

Yankuang Group

Bohai Chemical Industry Co.

Ltd Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13836907 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Types:

Biobutanol

Chemical Butanol Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Applications:

Fermentation

Chemical Synthsis Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13836907 The Report provides in depth research of the Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Report:

The 1-butanol industry is mainly in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, among which the United States is the largest country in the production of butanol. The major producers include BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman, Formosa, China Nation Petroleum, Kyowa Hakko, etc. BASF is the largest producer in the world, taking 16%-18% in the production share. Dow Company followed as second producer.

The consumption of 1-butanol is mainly in the United States, Europe and Asia, while Asia taking more than 40%, United States taking 24%-28%. Market of the United States, Europe and Japan 1-butanol has matured with excessed capacity, decreasing demand, while for the rest of Asia the demand has rapid growth in demand in recent years.

In Africa, the demand of 1-butanol downstream is small. So the producer of 1-butanol in Africa, such as Sasol limited, usually exports the 1-butanol.

The worldwide market for Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.