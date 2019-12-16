 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol)

This Report provides information about Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol):

1-Butanol is a primary alcohol with a 4-carbon structure and the chemical formula is C4H9OH. Its isomers include isobutanol, 2-butanol and tert-butanol. 1-Butanol is produced mainly by fermentation and carbonyl synthesis. It is used as chemical intermediate in the production of butyl acetate, butyl acrylate, diethyl phthalate, as the solvents for paint and plasticizers, and as a potential fuel in vehicle.

Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Oxea Group
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Formosa Plastic Group
  • China Nation Petroleum
  • Sinopec Group
  • Sasol Limited
  • Kyowa Hakko
  • The Kaiteki Company
  • Yankuang Group
  • Bohai Chemical Industry Co.
  • Ltd

    Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Types:

  • Biobutanol
  • Chemical Butanol

    Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Applications:

  • Fermentation
  • Chemical Synthsis

    The Report provides in depth research of the Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Report:

  • The 1-butanol industry is mainly in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, among which the United States is the largest country in the production of butanol. The major producers include BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman, Formosa, China Nation Petroleum, Kyowa Hakko, etc. BASF is the largest producer in the world, taking 16%-18% in the production share. Dow Company followed as second producer.
  • The consumption of 1-butanol is mainly in the United States, Europe and Asia, while Asia taking more than 40%, United States taking 24%-28%. Market of the United States, Europe and Japan 1-butanol has matured with excessed capacity, decreasing demand, while for the rest of Asia the demand has rapid growth in demand in recent years.
  • In Africa, the demand of 1-butanol downstream is small. So the producer of 1-butanol in Africa, such as Sasol limited, usually exports the 1-butanol.
  • The worldwide market for Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 115   

