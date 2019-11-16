Butylamine Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Global “Butylamine market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Butylamine market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Butylamine basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

n-Butylamine is an organic compound (specifically, an amine) with the formula CH3(CH2)3NH2. This colourless liquid is one of the four isomeric amines of butane, the others being sec-butylamine, tert-butylamine, and isobutylamine. It is a liquid having the fishy, ammonia-like odor common to amines. The liquid acquires a yellow color upon storage in air. It is soluble in all organic solvents..

Butylamine Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Eastman

Oxea

Arkema

Nanjing Qinzuofu Chemical

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

and many more. Butylamine Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Butylamine Market can be Split into:

98% Purity

99% Purity. By Applications, the Butylamine Market can be Split into:

Emulsifier

Dye

Organic Synthesis

Pesticide