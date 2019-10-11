Butylated Derivative Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

About Butylated Derivative:

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), also known as dibutylhydroxytoluene, is a lipophilic organic compound, chemically a derivative of phenol, that is useful for its antioxidant properties. European and U.S. regulations allow small amounts to be used as a food additive. In addition to this use, BHT is widely used to prevent oxidation in fluids (e.g. fuel, oil) and other materials where free radicals must be controlled. Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is an antioxidant consisting of a mixture of two isomeric organic compounds, 2-tert-butyl-4-hydroxyanisole and 3-tert-butyl-4-hydroxyanisole. It is prepared from 4-methoxyphenol and isobutylene. It is a waxy solid used as a food additive with the E number E320. The primary use for BHA is as an antioxidant and preservative in food, food packaging, animal feed, cosmetics, rubber, and petroleum products. BHA also is commonly used in medicines, such as isotretinoin, lovastatin, and simvastatin, among others.

Competitive Key Vendors-

SASOL

DuPont

Lanxess

Jiangsu Maida

Eastman

BASF

Zaozhuang Hailong Chemical

RCPL

Langfang Fuhai

Anhui Haihua

Butylated Hydroxyanisole

Butylated Hydroxytoluen Butylated Derivative Market Applications:

Rubber/Plastic Industry

Fuel Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic

Scope of Butylated Derivative Market:

The United States sale of food antioxidant increases from 23852 MT in 2012 to 27084 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 3.23%. USA and Europe and China are the major manufacturing market in the world, while SASOL is the world leader, which holds the 30.80% sale United States market share in 2016.

BHA and BHT downstream is mainly rubber, plastic, food and fuel industries. In recent years, the United States demand volume for rubber and plastic increase with an average growth rate of more than 4.97%. Especially Northeast and South have huge demand for BHT, and growing fast. While the demands of BHA decreased because of the substitute TBHQ.

Because the raw materials and technology barriers, the United States average price of BHA is 36847 USD/MT in 2016, which is much higher than that of BHT with 3552 USD/MT.

The worldwide market for Butylated Derivative is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.