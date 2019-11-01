Butylated Derivative Market By Key Players, Size, Growth Factors, Regions And Applications, Industry Forecast By 2024

About Butylated Derivative:

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), also known as dibutylhydroxytoluene, is a lipophilic organic compound, chemically a derivative of phenol, that is useful for its antioxidant properties. European and U.S. regulations allow small amounts to be used as a food additive. In addition to this use, BHT is widely used to prevent oxidation in fluids (e.g. fuel, oil) and other materials where free radicals must be controlled. Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is an antioxidant consisting of a mixture of two isomeric organic compounds, 2-tert-butyl-4-hydroxyanisole and 3-tert-butyl-4-hydroxyanisole. It is prepared from 4-methoxyphenol and isobutylene. It is a waxy solid used as a food additive with the E number E320. The primary use for BHA is as an antioxidant and preservative in food, food packaging, animal feed, cosmetics, rubber, and petroleum products. BHA also is commonly used in medicines, such as isotretinoin, lovastatin, and simvastatin, among others.

Butylated Derivative Market Key Players:

SASOL

DuPont

Lanxess

Jiangsu Maida

Eastman

BASF

Zaozhuang Hailong Chemical

RCPL

Langfang Fuhai

Anhui Haihua

Yantai Tongshi Chemical Butylated Derivative market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Butylated Derivative has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Butylated Derivative Market Types:

Butylated Hydroxyanisole

Butylated Hydroxytoluen Butylated Derivative Market Applications:

Rubber/Plastic Industry

Fuel Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic

Others Scope of the Report:

The United States sale of food antioxidant increases from 23852 MT in 2012 to 27084 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 3.23%. USA and Europe and China are the major manufacturing market in the world, while SASOL is the world leader, which holds the 30.80% sale United States market share in 2016.

BHA and BHT downstream is mainly rubber, plastic, food and fuel industries. In recent years, the United States demand volume for rubber and plastic increase with an average growth rate of more than 4.97%. Especially Northeast and South have huge demand for BHT, and growing fast. While the demands of BHA decreased because of the substitute TBHQ.

Because the raw materials and technology barriers, the United States average price of BHA is 36847 USD/MT in 2016, which is much higher than that of BHT with 3552 USD/MT.

